Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $435,295.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.