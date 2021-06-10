Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Hits $56.75 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $56.75 million and $16.94 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

