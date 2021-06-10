Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $78.98 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

