Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Stantec worth $25,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

