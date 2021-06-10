Starbase (STAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,202.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $29,202.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

