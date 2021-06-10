Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

