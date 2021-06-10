Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 320,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $128,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 68,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

