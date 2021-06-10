State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,907 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 251.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The Buckle worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

