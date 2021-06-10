State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 28,796 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Covanta by 243.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 296,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Covanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

