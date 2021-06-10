State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,731,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

