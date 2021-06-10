State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.20. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

