State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

