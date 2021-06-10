State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

