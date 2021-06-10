State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.52 Million in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.26% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

