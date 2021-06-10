State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $95.80 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

