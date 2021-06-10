State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

