State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

