State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

