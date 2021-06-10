State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

