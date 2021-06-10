State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,510 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

KBH stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

