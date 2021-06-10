State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,520 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.