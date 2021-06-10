State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,480 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

