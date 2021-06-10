State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,790 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

