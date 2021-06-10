StaysBASE Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $73,201.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,761,248 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,968 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

