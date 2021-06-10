Steem Dollars Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00019343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $8,422.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006787 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,907,607 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

