Stellar Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.86 billion and $808.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00200763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.01287729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,134 coins and its circulating supply is 23,138,107,230 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

