Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.73. Stem shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,257 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stem by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

