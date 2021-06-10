Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.73. Stem shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,257 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01.
Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)
Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.
