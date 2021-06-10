Step Finance Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00199258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.01294845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.56 or 1.00654951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

