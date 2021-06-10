Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 278,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

