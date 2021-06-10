Stephens Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $215.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $207.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.