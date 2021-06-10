Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding Sells 6,340 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,165. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

