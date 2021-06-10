Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,490,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

