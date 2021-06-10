Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 10th (ANTM, BMWYY, CLIGF, CLOV, CLR, CME, CPE, FSLY, GJNSY, ISNPY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 10th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $399.00 price target on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

