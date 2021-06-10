Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 10th (AIXA, BIR, CCO, DLMAF, HFG, LCI, NAVI, NOA, NTTHF, NVA)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 10th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $261.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

