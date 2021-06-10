Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 10th (AIXA, BIR, CCO, DLMAF, HFG, LCI, NAVI, NOA, NTTHF, NVA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 10th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $261.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

