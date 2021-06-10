Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,696 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,929% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

NYSE CLVT opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

