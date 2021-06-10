Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Support.com Call Options (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 26,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 2,765 call options.

Shares of Support.com stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 195,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,503. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

