Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Heat Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,520 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,809% compared to the average daily volume of 970 call options.

HTBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 33,241,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

