Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.
BHF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.
BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
