Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

BHF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

