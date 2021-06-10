Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 99,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,352 call options.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

