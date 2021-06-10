StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

