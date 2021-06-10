Storj Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.39 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002663 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $281.03 million and $24.39 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

