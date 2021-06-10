Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 272503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRX shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The firm has a market cap of C$455.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.