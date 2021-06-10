Streamr Price Up 130.7% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 130.7% against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $183.61 million and approximately $851.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 880,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.