Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $132.29

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $132.29 or 0.00365794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $2.00 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00187966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00200779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.21 or 0.01283612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,971.36 or 0.99466889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

