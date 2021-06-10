Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.80. Summer Infant shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 23,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Summer Infant by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

