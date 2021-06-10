Summitry LLC Acquires 29,212 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $62,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

