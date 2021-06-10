Summitry LLC Buys 26,584 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

