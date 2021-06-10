Summitry LLC Buys 831 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

