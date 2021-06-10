Summitry LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 2.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CarMax worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,261. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

