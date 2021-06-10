Summitry LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $203.93. 47,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

